Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Timken by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Timken Co has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $58.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

