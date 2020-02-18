Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.94 and a one year high of $182.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.