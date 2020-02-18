Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 158.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

