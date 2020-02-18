Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Cerner by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 402,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,920,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.