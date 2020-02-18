Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,255,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after buying an additional 91,778 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,049,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,626,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,580,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,401,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

BXP opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $147.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,258 shares of company stock worth $26,471,475. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

