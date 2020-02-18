Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Heico by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of Heico stock opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.45. Heico Corp has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.96%.

In other Heico news, CFO Carlos L. Macau bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Heico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.