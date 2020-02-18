Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 456.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.32. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.08 and a 1 year high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

