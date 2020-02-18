Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,896 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vereit by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vereit by 34.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vereit by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,654,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 761,241 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VER opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

