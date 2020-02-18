Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $74,000 in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 189,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 101,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 506,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 128,251 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

