Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

