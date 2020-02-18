Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 661.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

