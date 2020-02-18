Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,368,000 after buying an additional 337,580 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,502,000 after buying an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 297,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,949,000 after buying an additional 156,322 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,467,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

