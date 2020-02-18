Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. First Analysis downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $247.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.