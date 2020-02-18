Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 128 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in J M Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after buying an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

