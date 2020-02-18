Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Insperity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

