Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New Investment in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in Insperity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSP opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average of $90.73. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a return on equity of 202.04% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

