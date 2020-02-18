COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 55.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $905.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

