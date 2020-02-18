Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $120,000 Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 193.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,372,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,487 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,026.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,087,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 991,238 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PE opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.