Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 338 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,079,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

