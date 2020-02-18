Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 338 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,079,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 76,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $169.78 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

