Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 241,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $106.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

