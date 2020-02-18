Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $162.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.94.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

