Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 166 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total value of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $291.98 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.96 and a 52 week high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

