Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tesla by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $800.03 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of -157.80, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.94 and its 200-day moving average is $361.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,344 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on Tesla from $556.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.24.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.