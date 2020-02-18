Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.