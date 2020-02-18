Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Invests $126,000 in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 558,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 224,821 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after acquiring an additional 216,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,496,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Cfra lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

