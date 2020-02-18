Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

