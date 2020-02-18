Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $143,000 Investment in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.28. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $2.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research set a $49.00 price target on OneMain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

