Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $152,000 Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.53.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $7,629,938.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RL stock opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ralph Lauren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

