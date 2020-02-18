Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,078,000 after buying an additional 69,622 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,209,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after buying an additional 82,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.77. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $147,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,597.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,641 shares of company stock worth $58,787,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

