Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $92,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,944.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,821.05. The company has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

