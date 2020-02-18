Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Garmin by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $98.18 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.86 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.99.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

