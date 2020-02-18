Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Nomura by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Nomura stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.42. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NMR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

