Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 241,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 155,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE:WY opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.64.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.