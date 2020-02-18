Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

