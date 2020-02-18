Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,319 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 116.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,232 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $345.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.31 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.49 and its 200 day moving average is $364.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.20.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

