Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 226,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,193,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,647 shares of company stock worth $2,803,661 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.37 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

