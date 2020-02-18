Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.03.

WPM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

