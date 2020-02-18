Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 873 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the third quarter worth $124,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMS shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $42.75.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

