Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Shares of RACE opened at $173.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $125.30 and a 12-month high of $176.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 49.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

