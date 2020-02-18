Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $191.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.77. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $3,013,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,260 shares in the company, valued at $61,728,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,641 shares of company stock valued at $58,787,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 368,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 75,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

