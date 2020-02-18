Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Health Investors.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.29. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $82.64.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

