Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.36. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.58.

MSI opened at $184.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $186.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

