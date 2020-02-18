Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.