Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 50,618 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 150.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,618 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of Mylan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

