Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.8% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $2,134.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,062.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,944.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,821.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

