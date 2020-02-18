Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,086 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after purchasing an additional 359,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 582,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 318,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $146.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.