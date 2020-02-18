GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,176 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

