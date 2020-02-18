Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €110.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €84.60 ($98.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 128.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.40. Varta has a 1 year low of €34.46 ($40.07) and a 1 year high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

