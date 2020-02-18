National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to post earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.