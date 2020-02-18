Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on G24. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.55 ($72.74).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €65.00 ($75.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.17. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €42.00 ($48.84) and a 1-year high of €65.65 ($76.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.45.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.