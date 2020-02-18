Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.00 ($62.79).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €31.63 ($36.78) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €37.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.13. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

